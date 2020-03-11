Left Menu
China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

  • Updated: 11-03-2020 06:49 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 06:49 IST
China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of declines, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.

Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, up from 19 cases a day earlier. Of the new infections, 10 were imported cases, bringing the overall cases from abroad to 79.

The Chinese capital of Beijing on Tuesday saw six new cases involving individuals who travelled from Italy and the United States, while Shanghai had two such imported infections, Shandong province one and Gansu province one. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far stood at 80,778 as of Tuesday.

The death toll in mainland China had reached 3,158 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 22 from the previous day. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for all of the new deaths, including 19 fatalities in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

