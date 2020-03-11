Left Menu
Soccer-Man City v Arsenal postponed after coronavirus contact

  Updated: 11-03-2020 07:44 IST
Manchester City's Premier League home match against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus, who has contracted the coronavirus.

A number of players from Arsenal's squad had met Evangelos Marinakis following their Europa League round of 32 meeting in London on Feb. 27. Marinakis, who also owns English Championship (second tier) side Nottingham Forest, said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus.

Globally, more than 116,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus and over 4,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements. "Manchester City's Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal has been postponed," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/man-city-arsenal-postponed-63719481.

"The decision to postpone tonight's game has been taken as a precautionary measure on medical advice, after it emerged that personnel from Arsenal FC have come into contact with the Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19." Arsenal said the risk to their players was "extremely low" but they would follow medical guidelines.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing COVID-19 at extremely low," Arsenal said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/manchester-city-match-postponed. "However, we are strictly following government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

"The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete." (Editing by Shri Navaratnam/Peter Rutherford)

