German chancellor, health minister to hold news conference on coronavirus at 1030 GMT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn will hold a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday (1030 GMT), organisers said.

Merkel and Spahn will answer questions in Berlin from reporters together with Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control, following a video-conference of the 27 national EU leaders on the health emergency, the organisers added.

