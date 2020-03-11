Coronavirus: 112 Wuhan evacuees complete 14 days of isolation at ITBP quarantine facility
The third batch of 112 evacuees, who were airlifted to Delhi from China and quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla Quarantine Facility in New Delhi last month, have completed 14 days of their isolation period. "The second sampling being done for the final test of 112 evacuees, including 36 foreign nationals by ITBP doctors. Reports are expected to come by tomorrow. If tested negative, all will be released in a couple of days," officials have said.
The latest batch of evacuees from Wuhan was brought to the quarantine facility on February 27. On Tuesday, the ITBP officials said that no fresh symptoms of coronavirus were seen in 112 people housed at its quarantine facility in Chhawla.
All patients had tested negative for coronavirus in the first sampling. Among them, 76 are Indians while the rest are foreign nationals.
The group of foreign nationals comprises 23 from Bangladesh, six from China, two from Myanmar and Maldives, and one from Madagascar, South Africa, and the USA. (ANI)
