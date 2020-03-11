Slovenia will not close border with Italy -health minister

Slovenia will not close border with Italy but will start performing health checks there to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Ales Sabeder told a news conference on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases in Slovenia rose to 47. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet)

