Slovenia will not close border with Italy -health minister
Slovenia will not close border with Italy but will start performing health checks there to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Ales Sabeder told a news conference on Wednesday.
The number of confirmed cases in Slovenia rose to 47. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet)
