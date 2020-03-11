NATO to break off Arctic drill as coronavirus spreads -Norway's NRK

Norway has decided to halt a NATO military exercise in its Arctic region in response to the coronavirus outbreak, public broadcaster NRK reported on Wednesday.

Some 14,000 troops from 10 countries were gathered for NATO's Cold Response drill near the Atlantic alliance's northernmost border with Russia.

