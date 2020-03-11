Hungary curbs inbound travel, bans public gatherings over coronavirus
Hungary on Wednesday banned inbound travel from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China for non-Hungarians in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The ban on travel from the four most heavily-affected countries will come into effect immediately, Premier Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a news briefing.
Hungarian universities will also be closed and public gatherings of over 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors will be banned, he said. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice, Gulyas said, adding the government expected the epidemic's impact to last months rather than weeks.
