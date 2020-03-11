FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the coronavirus outbreak:

ITALY * All sports events have been cancelled until April 3.

OLYMPICS * The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia will be held without spectators.

NORTH AMERICA * Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League have temporarily restricted locker room access to players and essential staff.

ATHLETICS * The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, have been postponed until next year.

* European Athletics postponed the European Throwing Cup that was scheduled for March 21-22 in Leiria, Portugal. A new date will be discussed at an executive board meeting later this month. * The Paris and Barcelona marathons have been postponed.

SOCCER * FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June.

* The Champions League game between Valencia and Atalanta on March 10 took place without fans. Three other games -- Paris St Germain v Borussia Dortmund (March 11), Barcelona v Napoli and Bayern Munich v Chelsea (both March 18) will also be played in empty stadiums. * Manchester City's Premier League match against Arsenal on March 11 has been postponed because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus, who has contracted the coronavirus.

* La Liga matches will be played without fans for at least the next two rounds of fixtures, the Spanish league said on March 10. * Manchester United's Europa League last-16 tie against LASK will be played in an empty stadium.

* The Slovenian Football Association has said https://www.nzs.si/novica/Ukrepi_NZS_za_preprecevanje_sirjenja_okuzb_s_koronavirusom?id=50503&id_objekta=1 all local and international matches in the country will be played without spectators until further notice. * Borussia Moenchengladbach will play Cologne in an empty stadium on March 11 in the Bundesliga, while the Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 on March 15 will also be played without fans.

RB Leipzig has said Saturday's home fixture against SC Freiburg will be played without spectators in attendance. * The French Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and Paris St Germain scheduled for March 7 was postponed.

* The Europa League last 16, first leg between Olympiakos against Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 12 will go ahead in Piraeus without spectators. * All French Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 soccer matches until April 15 will be played without spectators.

* The March 31 friendly international between Germany and Italy in Nuremberg will take place behind closed doors. * Poland's international friendlies against Finland on March 27 and Ukraine four days later will take place without spectators.

* Players in England's Premier League will forgo traditional pre-match handshakes. * Players from Danish clubs Brondby and Lyngby are in isolation after they met former international Thomas Kahlenberg, who has tested positive for the virus.

* The Swiss league has been put on hold until at least March 23. * All Romanian league matches will be played without fans until further notice.

* All Bulgarian league matches in the next two rounds will be played without fans. * Tickets are not currently being sold for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-finals between Bulgaria and Hungary and Bosnia and Northern Ireland.

* Slovakia will host Ireland in their Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final on March 26 without any spectators. * New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean professional leagues have been postponed.

* Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. The start of the knockout rounds has been moved back to September. * Getafe's president said the team will not travel to Milan for the Europa League match against Inter on March 12 while AS Roma said they will not travel to Sevilla because their plane from Italy is not authorised to land in Spain.

* The Czech Republic's League Football Association said https://www.lfafotbal.cz/clanek/213-nasledujici-dve-ligova-kola-bez-divaku matches in the top two tiers of Czech football will be played without spectators for the next two weeks (March 13-16 and March 20-22). * The Moldovan Football Federation has said that the men's national team will play its friendly matches against Andorra and Russia, scheduled on March 26 and March 31, without any spectators.

FORMULA ONE * The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai has been postponed.

* The Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead on March 22 without fans. MOTOGP

* The opening three rounds of the season in Qatar, Thailand and Texas will not go ahead as scheduled. TENNIS

* The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells has been cancelled. * The WTA has cancelled the Xi'an Open and Kunming Open.

RUGBY * Three Six Nations matches have been postponed.

* The women's Six Nations game between Scotland and France scheduled was postponed after a home player tested positive for coronavirus. * The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series have been postponed from April to October.

ROWING * Two World Rowing Cups, the European Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta and the final Paralympic Qualification Regatta, all due to be held in Italy between April 10 and May 10, have been cancelled http://www.worldrowing.com/news/communication-joint-decisions-related-the-impact-the-novel-coronavirus-covid-2020-world-rowing-events-italy.

TABLE TENNIS * The world championships in Busan, South Korea, have been pushed back provisionally from March to June.

* The April 21-26 World Tour Japan Open in Kitakyushu has been postponed. WINTER SPORTS

* The Women's World Ice Hockey Championships in Canada have been cancelled. * The speed skating world championships in Seoul have been postponed until at least October.

BOXING * The Olympic boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania were moved to Jordan from China.

GOLF * The Honda LPGA Thailand event and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore have been cancelled.

* The Indian Open, scheduled to take place from March 19-22 in New Delhi, has been postponed. * The Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the China Open have been postponed.

CYCLING * The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive for coronavirus.

* Four teams have pulled out of several cycling races in Italy. AUSTRALIAN RULES

* The AFL game between St Kilda Saints and Port Adelaide Power scheduled for May 31 in China has been moved to Melbourne. WEIGHTLIFTING

* The Asian Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan, have been cancelled. BASEBALL

* The final qualification tournament for the Olympics in Taiwan has been put back from April to June 17-21. * Japan's professional league has postponed the start of the new season.

CRICKET * The ICC postponed the men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A that was set to begin on March 16 in Malaysia.

JUDO * The International Judo Federation cancelled all Olympic qualification events through to the end of April.

BADMINTON * The India Open, scheduled for March 24-29 in New Delhi, will go ahead as planned but without spectators attending.

WATER POLO * Europe's governing body for aquatic sports (LEN) has postponed three water polo competitions -- the 11th round of the men's Champions League, the women's Euro League quarter-finals and the men's Under-19 European championship qualifiers.

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Rohith Nair, Hardik Vyas and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, Frank Pingue in Toronto, and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Ken Ferris/Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.