Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar and Bahrain record jump in coronavirus cases, Kuwait bans flights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:13 IST
Qatar and Bahrain record jump in coronavirus cases, Kuwait bans flights

Qatar reported 238 more coronavirus infections among individuals under quarantine in a residential compound on Wednesday, the latest Gulf state to record new cases in a regional outbreak that prompted Kuwait to cancel all commercial passenger flights.

Bahrain earlier announced 77 new infections among citizens evacuated by plane from Iran, which has emerged as an epicentre for the virus in the Middle East. Two meetings of G20 economies due to be held in Saudi Arabia have been postponed. Kuwait, which has 72 confirmed coronavirus cases, announced it would halt all commercial passenger flights starting on Friday and declared a public holiday from March 12 to March 26 except for entities providing essential services.

It banned people from going to restaurants and cafes and asked them to no longer hold Kuwait's traditional diwaniya private and public gatherings, state news agency KUNA said. All Gulf Arab states have recorded infections but no deaths.

Saudi Arabia, which reported 21 cases of the disease and locked down the oil-producing region of Qatif, said on Wednesday it was closing cinemas until further notice, state news agency SPA reported. The rise in cases in Qatar, which took the country's tally to 262, was among expatriates who had been quarantined inside one compound after three residents were diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, the health ministry said.

Bahrain's new infections were among 165 individuals flown home on Tuesday in the first repatriation flight from Iran. A second government-chartered flight is set for Thursday. Those who did not test positive will be quarantined in a dedicated facility, Bahrain's government communications office said in a separate statement.

There are no direct flights between Bahrain and Iran, the world's fourth most affected country, with more than 8,000 infections. Airlines are cancelling flights across the region as governments try to stem the spread of the virus. A meeting of agriculture and water ministers of the Group of 20 major economies in Saudi Arabia, set from March 17 to March 19, has been postponed until further notice because of virus concerns, organisers said in an email seen by Reuters.

A G20 working group meeting scheduled for next week was also postponed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The kingdom holds the G20 presidency this year and hosts the annual summit in November. It recorded one new virus infection in an Egyptian transiting through Jeddah airport on his way to Cairo, state media said on Wednesday, taking its tally to 21.

Riyadh's preventive measures include locking down its eastern Qatif region, suspending the Umrah pilgrimage and travel bans on 14 countries. The causeway linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain was closed on Saturday. In the United Arab Emirates, the central bank said it was prepared to support the banking system in mitigating against the downside risk of the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Shah openly defended Delhi Police, no justice expected: Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly defended the Delhi Police in the Lok Sabha today while replying to the debate on Delhi violence. He has openly defended the Delhi Police, though the riots...

New York judge sentences unrepentant Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case hailed as a victory for the MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, after he mad...

Oppn members object to Meenakshi Lekhi's remarks in LS, Speaker expunges them

The debate on Delhi violence in Lok Sabha saw several exchanges between members of treasury and opposition benches with some opposition leaders interrupting BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi during her speech and demanding that some of her remarks be ...

Court to hear arguments on sentencing in custodial death case of Unnao rape victim's father

Delhis Tis Hazari Court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Thursday in the case of custodial death of Unnao rape victims father. The rape victims father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.A fast track court had earlier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020