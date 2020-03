U.S. spy agencies taking coronavirus precautions

U.S. spy agencies are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and are taking "appropriate steps" to ensure the safety, security, and health of their workforce, an intelligence official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The intelligence community "will continue to ensure its mission remains uninterrupted," the official of the U.S. Office of Director of National Intelligence said.

