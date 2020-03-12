Trump moves to increase availability of respirators
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memo directing the U.S. secretary of labor to take steps to increase the availability of respirators for use by healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump said public health experts anticipate shortages of respirators for healthcare workers.
