Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia unveils $11.4 bln stimulus to curb coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 07:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 07:32 IST
Australia unveils $11.4 bln stimulus to curb coronavirus impact

Australia's government said on Thursday it would pump A$17.6 billion ($11.4 billion) into the economy to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from pushing the country into its first recession in nearly 30 years. The country's first stimulus package since the 2008 global financial crisis, which helped Australia avert a recession then, illustrates the lengths the government will take to pare the economic impact of the outbreak. Despite only affecting about 120 people in Australia so far, economists are expecting the widening epidemic to cause a recession in the second quarter.

The package will subsidise the wages of 120,000 apprentices, offer one-off cash payments for welfare recipients and deliver payments of up to A$25,000 ($16,160) for small businesses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a news conference in Canberra. "This is a comprehensive, a well-thought-through, a well-targeted plan, which is designed to support the Australian economy and jobs and businesses through the difficult months ahead," Morrison said.

Morrison said more than 6 million welfare recipients, notably pensioners and unemployed citizens will get a one-off cash payment of A$750 from March 31. Speaking with the Prime Minister, Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the bulk of the package will be spent immediately, offering a boost of up to 1.5 percentage points to the economy in the second quarter.

"The package won't super-charge the economy. Neither does it guarantee that the economy won't slip into recession. But it is a good first step," said Craig James, chief economist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Ratings agency S&P said on Wednesday it expected Australia to fall into recession in the first half of 2020, but the government's strong fiscal position allowed for stimulus without threatening its 'AAA' credit rating.

Even with the relatively small number of cases, local health officials are struggling to contain the virus, prompting Morrison on Wednesday to pledge A$2.4 billion to support the health system during the outbreak. The emergency spending package, parts of which will need parliamentary approval, likely ends Morrison's hopes of delivering Australia's first budget surplus.

However, the package did not reduce market nerves, with the ASX 200 falling by 3% after it was announced and then falling by more than 5% after the United States announced a ban on European travel. The spending was announced after the World Health Organization described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.5470 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Maharaja's humiliation has already begun in BJP: Madhya Pradesh Congress takes a dig at Scindia

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday took a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia, who broke ranks with the party and joined BJP on Wednesday, by pointing out that neither PM Modi nor Amit Shah had not even put out as much a tweet to welcome him i...

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after the Wednesday night schedule until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonights schedule of games unti...

U.S. House Democrats unveil new coronavirus response bill

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled late on Wednesday legislation to give aid to individuals and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak.House Democratic leaders intend to hold a debate and vote on the measure as e...

Tokyo governor says no change to plan to hold Olympics from July 24

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday there has been no change to plans for Japan to hold the Summer Olympic Games from July 24.She said she believed there would not be an option for cancelling the Games, amid speculation it could be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020