China airlines report $3 bln loss in Feb as virus erodes travel demand - regulator
Chinese airlines reported a total loss of 20.96 billion yuan ($3 billion) in February as the coronavirus epidemic spread and hit travel demand, the aviation regulator said on Thursday.
China's overall aviation industry recorded a loss of 24.59 billion yuan for the month, Zhang Qing, an official with Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press conference. ($1 = 6.9723 Chinese yuan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
