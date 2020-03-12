Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. did not coordinate, notify EU about travel restriction - diplomat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 10:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 09:54 IST
U.S. did not coordinate, notify EU about travel restriction - diplomat
Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States did not coordinate on a sweeping restriction on European travel aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus with European officials before U.S. President Donald Trump announced it late on Wednesday, a European diplomat said. Trump, in a televised address, said his government had been in frequent contact with U.S. allies on the 30-day restriction, but European Union officials were not notified about the decision ahead of time, said the diplomat, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

"There was no heads-up, no coordination as the president claimed," the diplomat said. No comment was immediately available on the decision from the EU delegation in Washington.

Trump's order curbing travel from Europe to the United States, except from Britain, beginning on Friday, could complicate already strained trade ties between Brussels and Washington. EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan canceled a scheduled visit to Washington for next week earlier on Wednesday.

After sowing confusion by suggesting that "trade and cargo" from Europe would also be banned, Trump later clarified that "trade will in no way be affected" by the restriction. In fact, the travel curbs will sharply curtail trade in services. Trump faulted Brussels for failing to restrict travel from China, where the virus originated, a decision that he said resulted in clusters of the disease in the United States being "seeded by travelers from Europe."

Former U.S. State Department official Nicholas Burns faulted Trump for not mentioning any efforts to work with allies to limit the consequences of the pandemic. "He should close ranks to work with China, Japan, South Korea, Europe+Iran. Instead, he thinks we can dig a moat around America." William Reinsch, a former senior U.S. Commerce Department official said the restrictions would be "enormously disruptive" despite the president's clarification that cargo traffic could continue between the two huge trading partners.

The announcement would hit daily travel volume, tourism, hotels, and restaurants - all of which were already suffering amid growing fear about the virus, said Reinsch, now a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Harry Broadman, a former senior U.S. trade official and managing director with the Berkeley Research Group, said the decision could choke off trade in services between the United States and Europe, harming the fastest-growing part of the U.S. international trade flows.

Trade in goods and services between the United States and the European Union totaled nearly $1.3 trillion in 2018, with the United States posting a $60 billion services trade surplus with the EU in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Melbourne Cricket Ground management says a person who attended India-Australia Women's T20 World Cup Final on March 8 diagnosed with COVID-19.

Melbourne Cricket Ground management says a person who attended India-Australia Womens T20 World Cup Final on March 8 diagnosed with COVID-19....

Ban on European travel to U.S. will batter airlines, already roiled by coronavirus

The new U.S. ban on foreign citizens entering the country if they have traveled to Europe in recent weeks will heap more pressure on airlines already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, hitting European carriers the hardest, analysts sai...

Crisis of Confidence in Business Leaders to Manage Disruption, Like Coronavirus

Only 15 of executives believe their companies top leadership will succeed NEW DELHI, India, March 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Only 15 of business executives worldwide have confidence in their companys own top leadership to successfully manage d...

From handshakes to kissing babies, virus upends poll campaigning in US

Podiums get sanitised before the candidate steps up to speak. Fist or elbow bumps take the place of handshakes, and kissing babies is out of the question. Rallies are cancelled, leaving candidates speaking to a handful of journalists and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020