Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science and shamanism: Medicine meets Myanmar's far-flung Naga tribes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Satpalawshaung
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 10:50 IST
Science and shamanism: Medicine meets Myanmar's far-flung Naga tribes

With Malaria and tuberculosis screening out front and sacrifices to jungle gods out back, health worker Htan Pi and her shaman mother are an unlikely double-act in their isolated Myanmar village. Their family have been the local healers for generations in the northern community of Satpalaw Shaung near the Indian border.

This is Naga territory, a tribal region of former headhunters with myriad languages and customs still largely based on animist beliefs. But trainee Htan Pi, 24, is helping usher in modern medicine thanks to a band of health mentors on motorbikes.

Sitting on the porch of her family's bamboo house that doubles as a clinic, Htan Pi who can administer basic health care insists she is not in competition with her mother -- the village shaman. "People come to me first and only go to my mum if they don't get better," she tells AFP.

Her mother Jang Ngon picks up the story, describing the case of a man suffering from severe swelling all over his body which did not respond to treatment at the hospital, a day's walk away. "We needed to call his soul back from the jungle, so we sacrificed a chicken and the patient got better," said Jang Ngon -- who believes she is around 50-years-old.

Retreating British colonialists left Naga tribes divided between India and Myanmar. Those on the Myanmar side of the border remain largely cut off from the rest of the country in an area still desperately under-developed.

In Lahe, one of three Naga townships, it can be a gruelling walk of several days to reach the nearest developed town, negotiating precipitous, muddy paths over sharp mountain ridges. Picking up a phone signal is a rare triumph, two in five villages have electricity, and only one in five boasts a government-run health clinic.

"The needs are so huge...the government cannot do it alone," says regional MP Kail, who goes by just one name. To bridge the gap, intrepid health workers from Medical Action Myanmar (MAM) head to the remote communities by motorbike, foot and even boat.

Lines of patients await their arrival for the monthly mobile clinics that often run late into the evening by firelight. Alongside more common ailments, TB is a constant threat and the hunting traditions of local tribes add risk.

"Their lifestyle is quite injury-prone," says the NGO's regional head Dr Zaw Min Lay, wiping the mud from his glasses after undertaking a ride of steep hairpin bends, ramshackle bridges and a river crossing by rowing boat. But the NGO's success lies primarily in its network of health volunteers.

One person in each of the area's 275 villages has been trained to distribute basic medicines, from painkillers to rehydration salts, screen for TB, and -- crucially -- conduct malaria tests. Patients give a drop of blood and receive a result in just 15 minutes, flagging cases of the often fatal sickness early.

The organisation provides transport to the nearest hospital for anyone needing emergency help, saving excruciating journeys by foot. "We have no motorbikes and no money to pay for a motorbike taxi," says farmer Mon, 30, visibly relieved after testing negative for malaria in Toe Lawt village.

Improved rural health services are largely credited for driving down malaria across Myanmar by more than 90 per cent between 2010 and 2017, World Health Organisation (WHO) figures show. But Naga is particularly problematic.

"Language, transportation and zero telecommunications are the major challenges," explains Zaw Min Lay. The trainees offer a lifeline -- however basic -- for communities, especially in the rainy season when mud and landslides can leave villages completely marooned.

But the NGO's army of volunteers has also uncovered a medical anomaly -- a high concentration of rickets. The bone disease, which can result in irreversible limb deformities and stunted growth, is often caused by a lack of vitamin D, obtained in part from sunlight and hardly an expected problem in tropical Myanmar.

Mon's six-year-old son, Mg Taing Khite, is one of about 300 such cases in the area, his legs so bowed and painful, he was unable to walk just a few months ago. Thanks to a course of vitamin D and calcium supplements, Mg Taing Khite now cavorts around with the village's other kids.

MAM is conducting research into the conundrum. Zaw Min Lay thinks it could be caused by a combination of a poor diet, genetic predisposition and lack of sunlight in the thick jungle.

As the health workers pack up their bikes to leave Satpalaw Shaung village, Jang Ngon says she accepts modern medicine is easing out the family tradition of shamanism. She says it's not easy to take up the shaman trade, reeling off a list of costly sacrifices of chickens, pigs and oxen.

Besides, she adds, she is getting older and her eyesight is going. "I tell educated people to go to the clinic instead.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Girl found dead in bushes with strangulation marks

A girl was found dead with strangulation marks in a village under Dannahar police station limits here, police said on Thursday. The girl had gone missing since Monday and her body was spotted by locals in bushes on Tuesday morning, they sai...

Contact Indian students stranded in Iran after coronavirus outbreak: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Thursday to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Justice Navin Chawla told the Centre that the cour...

Prem Chand Gupta, Amarendra Dhari Singh to be RJD candidates for RS from Bihar

Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh will be the Rajya Sabha candidates of Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD from Bihar. Speaking to media, RJD Bihar president Jagdanand Singh said Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh will be the Rajya S...

Follow Health Ministry's advisory, avoid large gatherings: Sports Ministry to NSFs, including BCCI

The Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministrys advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020