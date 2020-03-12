Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt declares coronavirus epidemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 12:32 IST
Haryana govt declares coronavirus epidemic

The Haryana government on Thursday declared the contagious coronavirus infection an epidemic. According to the state Health Department, 44 samples of suspected cases were sent for tests till Wednesday. Out of these, 38 were found negative for coronavirus while reports of six people -- four from Gurgaon and two from Panchkula -- were awaited. "COVID-19 declared epidemic in Haryana," Health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

Over 270 isolation wards with 1,206 beds have been set up in government and private hospitals to deal with any contingency. Rohtak's premier PGIMS Hospital has been designated as the Tertiary Care Centre for treatment of critical patients. The state government has issued various regulations under The Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, to contain the spread of the deadly virus, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.

These regulations come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid for a period of one year. All hospitals in the state have been directed to set up 'flu corners' for screening of suspected coronavirus cases.

According to the regulation, no person/institution shall use print or electronic media to spread mis-information on COVID-19 without prior permission of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished, it said. Among other guidelines, no private laboratories have been authorised to take or test coronavirus samples in the state. The government has also asked people with a travel history to coronavirus-affected countries to report to nearest government hospital.

If a coronavirus case is reported from a defined geographic area such as village, town, ward, colony, settlement, the district administration of the district concerned shall have the right to implement containment measures, including sealing of the area, barring entry and exit of population from the containment area, closure of schools, offices and banning public gatherings, besides other measures. No suit or legal proceedings shall lie against any person for anything done or intended to be done in good faith under the Epidemic Disease Act unless proved otherwise, according to the notification..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Australian court defers sex offence appeal by ex-Vatican treasurer Pell

Australias highest court on Thursday deferred ruling on an appeal to overturn the conviction of former Vatican treasurer George Pell for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s.After two days of legal arguments, the High Cou...

Czechs to start checks on German, Austrian borders - interior minister

The Czech Republic is introducing controls on its borders with Germany and Austria and banning crossings away from official frontier border posts to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Wednesday.T...

Global Business Summit Focuses on Climate Concerns and Digital Future on Day Two

NEW DELHI, March 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- On the concluding day of the sixth edition of the prestigious ET GBS 2020, presented by Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., an Economic Times initiative, at the Taj Palace Hotel, the focus was on climate ...

East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters: new toll

An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said ThursdayUpdating its toll for the Wednesday strike, the Britain-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020