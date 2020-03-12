Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than half German firms hit by coronavirus effects -Ifo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 13:25 IST
More than half German firms hit by coronavirus effects -Ifo

Some 56% of German companies are suffering negative effects from the coronavirus epidemic, Munich's Ifo institute said on Thursday, with the tourism and hospitality sectors hit hardest. Fears of recession in Europe's biggest economy have grown since the outbreak of the coronavirus and the government has warned that export-oriented industries will suffer from disruptions to supply chains.

Some 63% of companies in the manufacturing sector said they were negatively affected, with most citing cancelled or postponed business trips as the main factor. About half cited problems with raw materials or parts. About half of companies in the service sector also said they were hit, mainly due to a decline in demand and the cancellation of bookings, trade fairs and conferences.

Almost 96% of firms in the tourism sector and 79% of those in the hospitality sector were hit. Some 63% of firms in the trade sector are suffering, Ifo said, chiefly due to supply delays and lower demand.

Ifo surveyed almost 3,400 firms. Germany has reported 1,567 cases of the virus and three deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak says he is ready for more stimulus if needed for coronavirus

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was ready to do more to help Britains economy if needed to offset the impact of the spread of coronavirus, a day after he delivered the biggest stimulus budget for nearly 30 years.As the situatio...

Maharashtra Assembly session curtailed amid coronavirus scare

In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the ongoing Assembly session has been curtailed by six days. State cabinet minister Anil Parab announced that the budget session will conclude on March 14 against its scheduled date...

Kazakhstan suspends all public events over coronavirus

Kazakhstan is suspending all public events and closing schools and colleges in response to the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday.The Central Asian country, which borders China, has so far reported no coronavirus cases, but ...

China says U.S. should focus on its own response to virus, not shift blame

China said on Thursday that U.S. officials should focus on their own response to the coronavirus and not try to shift blame.Robert OBrien, the White House national security adviser, said on Wednesday that China did not initially handle the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020