Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst case virus scenario

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 14:04 IST
Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst case virus scenario
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British cinema operator Cineworld said on Thursday it could breach the terms of its existing debt arrangements under a worst-case scenario for the impact of the coronavirus over the next few months, sending its shares down 20%.

The company, whose biggest shareholder sold a part of Cineworld's stake last week to refinance debt, has been grappling with worries about the potential impact of the coronavirus on box office attendance as the epidemic shows no signs of slowing. The company said the downside scenario, in which it would close all cinemas for between one and three months, was currently considered unlikely but "would indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern."

The company said the analysis did not take account of the fact that in case of widespread site closures, films scheduled to be released during this period could be moved to later in 2020. Cineworld is saddled with $3.5 billion in debt, excluding leases, as it begins to pay for its takeover of Canadian chain Cineplex.

It reiterated that it had not yet seen any material impact on its movie theatre admissions from the outbreak, but the company still faced the possibility of fewer movie-goers from the delay of the new James Bond film. Analysts at brokerage Jefferies had previously estimated that the company was burning around $115 million monthly and had $470 million in readily available cash and could deal with four months of the unlikely scenario of all cinemas being closed completely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Blockchain in humanitarian assistance: How promising it is?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak's Budget to make cost of UK visa higher

The UK Budget tabled by Indian-origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make the cost of long-term visas to Britain higher with a major hike in the compulsory health fee charged on migrants from countries, including India. Sunak, born ...

Delhi Traffic Police gives instructions about coronavirus for safety of its personnel, motorists

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued instructions regarding coronavirus for the safety of its personnel and motorists, officials said on Thursday. They have been provided extra straws to be used with breath analysers during the alcohol test...

Medical check-up allowance for Maha cops to be raised

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said allowance for medical check-ups of police personnel will be increased from Rs 500 per year to Rs 2,500. The minister made the announcement while replying to a calling attention raised...

IPL behind close doors? Ministry tells NSFs, including BCCI, to shut out crowds due to COVID-19

The BCCI kept mum but the Sports Ministry on Thursday dropped hints that the IPL could be held in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic even as foreign players were ruled out of the glitzy event till April 15 following government-impo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020