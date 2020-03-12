Left Menu
Development News Edition

First COVID-19 case in AP as man who returned from Italy tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 16:13 IST
First COVID-19 case in AP as man who returned from Italy tests

A man who returned from Italy to Nellore last week tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first such case in Andhra Pradesh, the Medical and Health Department said here on Thursday. The person developed dry cough and was admitted to the isolation ward in the government hospital at Nellore on his return from the European Nation on March 6.

"Tests on his blood samples at the virology lab in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati confirmed positive for COVID-19," the Health department said in a release. "The patient is stable and all his vitals are normal and he has recovered from the symptoms.He is keeping good health and will be discharged after 14-days on retesting the sample," it said.

Five other people whom the patient came in contact with on return from Italy have been identified and were brought under hospital quarantine as per protocol, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims

President Donald Trump has announced that he will instruct the Treasury Department to allow individuals and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline. In an address fro...

French public bank Bpifrance to increase guarantees on SME loans - minister

French state-owned investment bank Bpifrance will increase guarantees on small and midsized firms loans to 90 of the loan from 70, Financial Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.Le Maire also told a news conference that the government w...

CNH Industrial suspends four plants in Italy to fight virus

CNH Industrial on Thursday said it was halting operations at four plants to allow for measures such as deep cleaning, becoming the latest major Italian group to take action against the coronavirus. Rome added restrictions on Wednesday to a ...

China senior medical adviser: coronavirus pandemic "over by June" if countries act

The global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilise to fight it, Beijings senior medical officer said on Thursday, as China declared the peak had passed there and new cases in Hubei fell to single digits for the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020