Basketball-Euroleague suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:59 IST
  |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:31 IST
Euroleague, Europe's elite club basketball competition, was suspended on Thursday until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. "...in order to preserve the health and safety of the participants and fans, Euroleague Basketball in agreement with its clubs has taken the decision to temporarily suspend all 2019-20 games until further notice," Euroleague Basketball said.

Euroleague Basketball runs the top two continental men's club basketball competitions Euroleague, one of the most popular indoor sports leagues in the world, and EuroCup. "Euroleague Basketball will closely monitor any further developments to verify whether they allow the suspension to be reverted," Euroleague Basketball said.

World basketball governing body FIBA also suspended all events as of Thursday due to the coronovirus outbreak. The flu-like virus that originated in China late last year has killed more than 4,500 people and infected more than 125,000 globally. It has forced the cancellation or postponement of numerous sporting and other events.

