Health News Roundup: Death toll in Iran from coronavirus reaches 429; Poland reports first death from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

What you need to know about the coronavirus today

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today: Closing U.S. borders to Europe Trump stops Europe flights, China says coronavirus could end by June

Travelers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. However, China, where the disease originated, said its epidemic had peaked and the global spread could be over by June if other nations applied similarly aggressive containment measures as Beijing's communist government.

Spain's coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to 84 from vs 47 on Wednesday

Spain's deathtoll from coronavirus has risen to 84 on Thursday from 47 on Wednesday, the health ministry said. The ministry reported the number of cases rose to 2,968 up from 2,140 on Wednesday.

Germany reports more than 2,000 coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins University

There are now 2,078 coronavirus cases in Germany, statistics from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday. Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control had published its latest figures on Wednesday evening, showing 1,567 confirmed cases and 3 deaths related to the virus.

Death toll in Iran from coronavirus reaches 429: health official

Iran on Thursday reported 75 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, bringing the death toll to 429 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East. "We have identified 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, meaning that there are 10,075 infected people in the country. The death toll is 429," Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state television.

Poland reports first death from coronavirus

Poland has reported its first death from coronavirus, local authorities in the city of Poznan said on Thursday, as reported by private broadcaster TVN24. So far 47 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

Pence defends Europe travel curbs as more U.S. coronavirus cases expected

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday defended the Trump administration's new restrictions on travel from European nations, saying the epicenter of the coronavirus has shifted from Asia to Europe. In a round of television interviews, the Republican vice president said thousands of more COVID-19 cases were expected in the United States, and that clamping down on European travelers was just part of the administration's strategy as U.S. cases swell.

China senior medical adviser: coronavirus pandemic 'over by June' if countries act

The global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilize to fight it, a senior Chinese medical adviser said on Thursday, as China declared the peak had passed there and new cases in Hubei fell to single digits for the first time. Around two-thirds of global cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in China's central Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December. But in recent weeks the vast majority of new cases have been outside China.

Coronavirus weighs on strained American system to care for homeless

Dexter Johnson often comes to the Bowery Mission to get a free meal, having struggled off and on with homelessness, but the 33-year-old New Yorker is thinking twice about sitting down in the crowded cafeteria and risking exposure to novel coronavirus. Johnson, one of an estimated 550,000 people to go homeless on any given night in the United States, is worried crowds at the lunch service could expose him to a virus that has no vaccine.

China finds new African swine fever case in pigs transported to Sichuan province

China's agriculture ministry said on Thursday Sichuan province had detected a new African swine fever case in pigs illegally transported from other provinces. The outbreak, found in Leshan, Sichuan province, on a truck transporting 111 pigs from other provinces, has killed 7 of the herd, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.