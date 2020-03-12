First corona case of AP in Nellore

One person has tested positive for coronavirus in Nellore city, said Andhra Pradesh's Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department on Thursday. According to officials, one person who had recently returned from Italy was admitted to the Government General Hospital here.

"His samples were sent to Srisailam Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) virology lab, which has confirmed him positive of coronavirus," they said. "The affected person is currently in the isolation ward and will be treated for 14 days," the health officials said while adding that five of his acquaintances have been identified and they too will be quarantined.

The Union Health Ministry has said that fresh cases were reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, and the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

