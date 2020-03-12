Czechs shut borders to travellers from Germany, Austria

The Czech Republic will close its borders to travellers coming from Germany and Austria and also ban the entry of foreigners coming from other risky countries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday. Citizens will also be barred from travelling to those areas. Among other measures, the government banned public events of more than 30 people and closures of places such as sport centres or spa services.

Restaurants must close by 8:00 p.m.

