Norwegian Air to cut 4,000 flights, lay off half its employees -NRK
Norwegian Air will scrap 4,000 flights and temporarily lay off around half its employees, public broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
Travel restrictions and falling demand due to the coronavirus outbreak are increasingly hurting the airline industry's ability to fly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norwegian Air
- NRK