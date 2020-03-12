Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-PGA Tour bans spectators from tournaments over coronavirus concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:57 IST
Golf-PGA Tour bans spectators from tournaments over coronavirus concerns

The PGA Tour on Thursday banned spectators from attending tournaments until after April 5, starting with Friday's second round of the Players Championship, because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan at TPC Sawgrass, where fans were already in place midway through the opening round of what is widely regarded as golf's unofficial fifth major.

Monahan said he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on Thursday and that the White House are supportive of the precautionary measures the PGA Tour has taken. "At this point in time, PGA tour events – across all tours – will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans," said Monahan, adding that the policy could still change.

"This is a difficult situation, one with consequences that impact our players, fans and the communities in which we play." Earlier on Thursday the PGA Tour said that, given the information available, the Players Championship would continue as scheduled but added it was a "very fluid situation that requires constant review."

At TPC Sawgrass, where the first group of golfers teed off at 7:40 a.m. ET (1240 GMT) signs were posted indicating that an autograph ban was in place. The ban on spectators ends just ahead of the April 9-12 Masters at Augusta National where the year's first major is expected to be contested.

Last week, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said the Masters will proceed as scheduled and precautions will be established to ensure the safety of everyone following the coronavirus outbreak. Augusta National did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters if they still expect to allow patrons at this year's Masters.

In addition to the Players Championship, the spectator ban impacts the March 19-22 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, the March 25-29 World Golf Championships-Match Play event in Austin and April 2-5 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Monahan also said the March 26-29 event in Punta Cana has been postponed because of recently announced travel advisories and potential logistical issues associated with players and staff travelling internationally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Rain washes out first India v South Africa ODI

The first one-day international between India and South Africa in the northern Indian city of Dharamsala was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain on Thursday.While several international sporting events have been canc...

BMW profits slump as legal woes, investment costs bite

German carmaker BMW reported a 29-percent drop in profits in 2019 on Thursday, blaming heavy legal costs and high investments in a challenging economic environment. Despite record revenues of 104 billion euros USD 115.4 billion, driven by s...

Central Africa militia fighting kills 13

At least 13 people were killed in fighting in the Central African Republic where rival armed factions are battling after a seven-year civil war, UN officials said on Thursday. Fighting erupted a week ago in the northern province of Bamingui...

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners that were quarantined after they became hotbeds for coronavirus infections, said on Thursday it would suspend voyages of all its 18 ships for two months. The suspension upends an industry a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020