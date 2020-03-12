NIH's Fauci says U.S. could consider additional coronavirus travel restrictions

The top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, told a congressional hearing on Thursday that U.S. officials would consider additional travel restrictions beyond those already in place "if the dynamics of the outbreak mandates that."

"It would be seriously considered," he said.

