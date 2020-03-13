France to close schools to curb coronavirus spread: Macron

France will from next week close all creches, schools and universities to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address. Describing the outbreak as France's biggest public health crisis in a century, Macron also urged employers to let staff work from home, and said that the elderly and people with health conditions should stay indoors.

He said, however, that municipal elections scheduled for this weekend should go ahead.

