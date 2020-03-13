Germany weighs closing schools, nurseries

Germany's federal and state governments were discussing the possibility of closing schools and nurseries nationwide at a meeting on Thursday evening to discuss a package to address the coronavirus crisis, participants said.

They also discussed measures to help businesses and the possibility of banning events with fewer than 1,000 people. Striking an agreement between the federal and state governments was proving difficult, the participants said.

