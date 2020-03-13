Brazil's Bolsonaro says he expects coronavirus test result within hours

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, speaking on social media while wearing a mask, said he was tested for the coronavirus and expects to have the result within hours.

Bolsonaro's communications secretary tested positive on Thursday following a trip to Florida where both met with U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro said he will call on his supporters to suspend rallies they planned for Sunday due to the spreading virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.