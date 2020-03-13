Left Menu
Motor racing-No fans allowed at Australian Grand Prix if race goes ahead - Premier

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 04:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 04:11 IST
No fans will be admitted to Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix if the race goes ahead, the Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday. "On public health grounds, there will be no spectators at the Grand Prix this weekend if a race actually happens at all," Andrews told reporters in Sydney.

"That is a matter for them (organisers) and they will make announcements very soon." The race is scheduled for Sunday. Organisers were expected to make an announcement on the race later on Friday.

