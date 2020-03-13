Coronavirus: Health staff to work on holidays, leave cancelled

The Karnataka government on Friday asked doctors and other health staff to work on public holidays also till the spread of coronavirus is contained. Accordingly, starting from tomorrow -- a second Saturday -- and Sunday followed by all public holidays subsequently, they have been asked discharge their duties.

The government issued a circular stating that certain emergency measures are being taken to control the spread of coronavirus is some parts of the State. To manage things in a result-oriented manner, doctors, office personnel, paramedical staff and other permanent and contract employees in hospitals coming under the Health Department have been instructed to work on all public holidays.

"Till the situation improves, office heads have been instructed not to grant any holiday for doctors, officers/staff. Those who are already on leave should be instructed to return to work," the circular read..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

