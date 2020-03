Indonesia on Friday reported 35 new coronavirus cases, including two toddlers, bringing its total to 69.

Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters the cases ranged in age from 2 to 80, and that three people with the coronavirus had died.

