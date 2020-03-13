Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine to block entry to residents registered in separatist-held areas to stop coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kiev
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:57 IST
Ukraine to block entry to residents registered in separatist-held areas to stop coronavirus spread
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine's government at a televised meeting on Friday decided to ban citizens registered in the separatist-held territory in the eastern Donbas region from entering government-controlled areas.

The authorities in Kyiv are also gearing up to close border checkpoints with countries bordering the European Union in the west, but have not yet specified how many would be closed or when the closures would happen.

The decisions need the final approval from the national security and defense council, which is chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and will meet later on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Formula One to call off Bahrain and Vietnamese GPs -sources

Formula One will call off the Bahrain and Vietnamese Grands Prix after the cancellation of Sundays Australian season-opener due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple F1 sources told Reuters on Friday.Bahrains March 22 race, the second on th...

No toilets in Haryana govt school: Parents approach human rights body, education dept orders enquiry

A lack of toilet facilities in school premises have irked parents of girls studying in a government school in Haryanas Ferozepur district and they have approached the state human rights commission, prompting the education department to orde...

Several states in shutdown mode, total number of coronavirus cases 75

Several states across India went into battle mode to contain the spread of COVID-19, shutting down schools, theatres and colleges, and many public events, including the IPL, were postponed as the Union Health ministry on Friday put the numb...

Most of 19 rebel Cong MLAs to reach Bhopal from Bengaluru

Most of the 19 rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, including six ministers, have left Bengaluru, where they had been camping, and are expected to reach Bhopal by Friday evening, sources said. Twenty-two Congress legislators in the stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020