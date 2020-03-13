Ukraine to block entry to residents registered in separatist-held areas to stop coronavirus spread

Ukraine's government at a televised meeting on Friday decided to ban citizens registered in the separatist-held territory in the eastern Donbas region from entering government-controlled areas.

The authorities in Kyiv are also gearing up to close border checkpoints with countries bordering the European Union in the west, but have not yet specified how many would be closed or when the closures would happen.

The decisions need the final approval from the national security and defense council, which is chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and will meet later on Friday.

