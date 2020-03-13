France to ban gatherings of more than 100 people due to coronavirus

The French government has moved to ban gatherings of more than 100 people in a public place on French territory in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told TF1 TV on Friday.

"We are going to pass this limit on gatherings of 100 people," he told TF1.

