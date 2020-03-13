Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs ban most travel in and out of country to fight coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:04 IST
Czechs ban most travel in and out of country to fight coronavirus

The Czech government has imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs travelling abroad as of Monday as it tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

There will be exceptions as the government tries to keep imports and exports running in the central European country that is highly dependent on trade and also a transit country for goods criss-crossing Europe. Truck traffic will be allowed. People working in border areas of a neighbouring country within a 50 km range will be allowed to cross, officials said.

The government has also widened a requirement for Czechs returning from abroad to self-quarantine at home upon arrival from those arriving from just Italy to a total of 15 countries, including neighbours Germany and Austria. Babis said the ban on the arrival on foreigners, with the exception of those with temporary or permanent residency would come in from midnight Sunday into Monday.

The central European country, which reported 117 cases of the coronavirus and no deaths as of Friday, has already closed schools, leisure and entertainment centres and banned public events for more than 30 people. Restaurants must close after 8.p.m. daily as of Friday. Reacting to sharp increase in food sales, Babis called on people not to stockpile food, saying there would be no restriction on food sales under any future scenario.

"It cannot happen that food would not be available. There is no reason to make inventories," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Scottish football suspended indefinitely

Football across Scotland, including at the grassroots level, was suspended until further notice on Friday due to the coronavirus health crisis, the Scottish Football Association SFA said. The Scottish FA Board made its decision in the inter...

Over half of flights cancelled in Asia Pacific due to coronavirus scare

Air traffic in China and other Asia Pacific countries has plummeted by more than half due to coronavirus scare, Darren Hulst, Vice president and global head of marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said on Friday. Speaking on the sideline...

World travel may shrink 25% on coronavirus in 2020, shed 50 mln jobs - WTTC

The coronavirus epidemic is putting up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector at risk, with travel likely to slump by a quarter this year, Asia being the most affected continent, the World Travel and Tourism Council said...

IIT-Delhi directs students to leave hostels by Sunday in view of coronavirus threat.

IIT-Delhi directs students to leave hostels by Sunday in view of coronavirus threat....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020