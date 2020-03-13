Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready to suspend fiscal rules amid virus crisis - EU's Dombrovskis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:06 IST
Ready to suspend fiscal rules amid virus crisis - EU's Dombrovskis

The European Commission is ready to activate a clause in EU fiscal rules that would allow a suspension of budget commitments by countries most affected by the coronavirus crisis, the EU executive's vice president said on Friday.

"We stand ready to activate the general escape clause to accommodate a more general fiscal policy support," Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

"This clause would suspend the fiscal adjustment recommended" and can be triggered in case of a severe downturn, Dombrovskis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop in parts of Punjab

Untimely widespread rains accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds have flattened wheat crop over one lakh hectares in Punjab with Fazilka district being the worst hit, officials said on Friday. Rains had lashed several parts of Punjab on ...

HDFC to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Yes Bank

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will invest Rs 1,000 crore into cash-strapped Yes Bank for an equity stake as per the RBI-mandated reconstruction scheme for the troubled lender. The Corporation is investing in 100 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each ...

Malta imposes 14-day quarantine on all arrivals in bid to stop coronavirus

Malta has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period on all arrivals in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday. The ban applies to all arrivals, from whichever country, Abela told a news confer...

Turkey says agreed with Russia on details of Idlib ceasefire

Turkey and Russia have agreed on the details of a ceasefire in Syrias Idlib region after four days of talks in Ankara, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday, adding that joint patrols along a key highway will begin on Sunday as planne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020