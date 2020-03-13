Motor racing-Formula One expects season to start in Europe at end of May

Formula One said on Friday it hoped to start its 2020 season in Europe at the end of May after cancelling this weekend's Australian opener and postponing the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam, and China due to the coronavirus.

An end of May date would also appear to rule out the Dutch and Spanish races currently scheduled for May 3 and 10 in Zandvoort and Barcelona. Monaco, a highlight of the year, is round seven on May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.