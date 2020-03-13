Malta imposes 14-day quarantine on all arrivals in bid to stop coronavirus

Malta has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period on all arrivals in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday. "The ban applies to all arrivals, from whichever country," Abela told a news conference.

The directive is expected to severely impact the tourism sector, which accounts for a quarter of Malta's gross domestic product.

