Ireland weighs capital buffer cut as virus spreads- Bloomberg News

Ireland's central bank is considering allowing lenders to release capital set aside to counter downturns amid the coronavirus crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The regulator may cut the so-called counter-cyclical capital buffer from the 1% it is set at currently, Bloomberg News reported citing a source.

