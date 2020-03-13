Ireland weighs capital buffer cut as virus spreads- Bloomberg News
Ireland's central bank is considering allowing lenders to release capital set aside to counter downturns amid the coronavirus crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The regulator may cut the so-called counter-cyclical capital buffer from the 1% it is set at currently, Bloomberg News reported citing a source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bloomberg News
- Ireland