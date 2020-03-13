Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bundesliga proposes suspension after weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:18 IST
Soccer-Bundesliga proposes suspension after weekend

Germany's Bundesliga, the only one of the big five European soccer leagues still being played amid the coronavirus outbreak, could also be suspended from next Tuesday following a proposal from its executive committee. The league also appealed to supporters not to gather outside the stadiums over the course of the weekend when all matches will be played without spectators.

"The German Football League (DFL) executive committee will propose to a general assembly next Monday that the games of both leagues (the Bundesliga and the second tier Bundesliga 2) be suspended from Tuesday up to and including 2 April," the DFL said in a statement. "The goal is still to finish the season by the summer - from a sporting point of view, but especially because an early end to the season could have consequences that could threaten the existence of some clubs."

Nine matches are due to be played between Friday and Monday including the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. Paderborn, who were due to visit Fortuna Duesseldorf on Friday, said that coach Stefan Baumgart had undergone a test for coronavirus after displaying symptoms of the disease.

"We are waiting for results over the course of the afternoon," the club said on Twitter. The DFL said it was "appealing for people not to gather outside the stadiums either, thus doing their bit to protect the population. The clubs will reduce the number of personnel needed for the match to a minimum on the coming match day."

The problem happened at a number of European club matches played behind closed doors this week, including Valencia, Paris St Germain and Olympiakos. Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara criticised the decision to carry on playing at the weekend.

"This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality," he said on Twitter. "Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Trump set to meet with major lab company executives on coronavirus testing

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet later on Friday with major laboratory company executives on coronavirus testing, two sources briefed on the matter said Friday.Officials from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, La...

Iceland restricts public gatherings, closes schools

The Icelandic government said on Friday it would ban public gatherings of 100 or more people and that secondary schools and universities would close for four weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.This is an extremely importan...

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid

German flagship carrier Lufthansa is planning to request state aid from several governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told staff in an internal...

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid - Handelsblatt

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Friday it is planning to request state aid from several European governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.The airline group, which also owns Swiss International, Austrian Air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020