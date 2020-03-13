Ukraine has first coronavirus death, shuts border to foreigners

Ukraine has recorded its first coronavirus death and foreign nationals will be barred from entering the country for two weeks to contain the spread of the illness, officials said at a televised briefing on Friday.

A 71-year-old woman in the Zhytomyr region died, having recently returned from Poland. Ukraine has two other confirmed cases of the virus.

