Netherlands halts flights form China, Italy, Iran, SKorea
The Netherlands will ban all flights from countries considered to present a high risk for coronavirus for the coming two weeks, ANP news reported, citing the country's infrastructure minister.
The ban covers China, including Hong Kong, as well as Iran, South Korea and Italy, ANP reported, citing minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen. The government is looking at ways to bring Dutch citizens in those countries home, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
