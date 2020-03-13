Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-African Nations Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:53 IST
Soccer-African Nations Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus

Two rounds of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for March have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Friday. Rounds three and four of the pool qualifiers were due to be played in the international window from March 25-31, but the CAF emergency committee has postponed the games until further notice, without providing alternative dates.

The Nations Cup finals in Cameroon have been moved forward to next January-February to avoid the rainy season, which means the qualifiers will have to be completed this year. That could see a delay to the start of the African World Cup qualifiers that were due to start in October.

The Nations Cup qualifiers would have involved 48 countries, with many players travelling from the major European leagues in Italy, France, England, Germany and Spain, where the coronavirus has disrupted domestic fixtures. CAF has also postponed qualifiers for the 2020 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for April and this month’s Women’s Under-20 World Cup preliminaries.

"We would like to assure you that CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the competent authorities such as WHO (World Health Organization) on the impact of the virus in the continent and CAF competitions," a statement said. The African Nations Championship, a national team competition for home-based players, is still on in Cameroon from April 4-25 but dependent on the findings of the CAF medical committee who will visit the country this weekend to assess preventative measures taken by the Local Organising Committee.

Morocco’s football federation has called a meeting for Monday to decide whether they will play in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 25% to 1,266

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25 and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday. The total number ...

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus conerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexicos second biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday.The decision to suspend the po...

Indian evacuees from Iran shifted to Navy facility

Forty-four Indian nationals who returned to Mumbai from Iran on Friday were shifted to a quarantine facility set up by the the Western Naval Command WNC here, a defence release said. The Navy has set up a 100-bed quarantine camp in suburban...

J&J ramps up Tylenol production as demand surges

Johnson Johnson is seeing a spike in demand for its Tylenol over-the-counter pain killer and other self-care products, the company said on Friday, as the global spread of the coronavirus prompts people to stock up on essentials. The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020