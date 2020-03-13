Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe is epicentre of coronavirus pandemic -WHO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:55 IST
Europe is epicentre of coronavirus pandemic -WHO

Europe has now become the epicentre of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organization said on Friday. More than 132,000 cases of the virus have been reported in 123 countries since it emerged in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

"Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of world combined apart from China," he said in Geneva. Tedros announced that WHO was launching a coronavirus solidarity response plan. This would to allow people and organisations to contribute to help fund masks, gloves, gowns and goggles for heath workers, as well as diagnostic kits and investment in research and development, including for vaccines.

Social distancing is a "tried and tested method" to slow the spread of a virus but "not a panacea" that will stop transmission, WHO's top emergency expert Dr. Mike Ryan said. Each sovereign country must decide on its own measures to protect its own population, he said, adding: "But we've also consistently said that blanket travel measures in their own right will do nothing to protect an individual state."

Detection and isolation of infected people as well as tracing their contacts and wider testing must be part of a comprehensive strategy, Ryan said. "As part of an overall comprehensive strategy, there is a place - particularly inside national borders - for potentially restricting movement between zones, as we've seen in certain places," he said.

"But there is rarely a justification for blanket bans, unless of course the context and the risk defines that." U.S. President Donald Trump has announced sweeping travel restrictions to prevent people from 26 European countries - except for Britain and Ireland - from travelling to the United States in a bid to limit the virus spread.

A number of other countries in recent days have announced stepped up border checks, and cancelled flights to other countries, in an effort to contain the spread. Trump on Friday will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to fight the disease, according to a source familiar with the declaration. (Additional reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich and Michelle Nichols in New York Writing by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Italy hits one-day record with 250 new coronavirus deaths

Italy on Friday recorded its highest one-day death toll yet from cases of the new coronavirus, according to official dataThere were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, a ris...

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 25% to 1,266

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25 and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday. The total number ...

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus conerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexicos second biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday.The decision to suspend the po...

Indian evacuees from Iran shifted to Navy facility

Forty-four Indian nationals who returned to Mumbai from Iran on Friday were shifted to a quarantine facility set up by the the Western Naval Command WNC here, a defence release said. The Navy has set up a 100-bed quarantine camp in suburban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020