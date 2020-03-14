Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish contingency plans include coronavirus patients in hotel beds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 00:13 IST
Irish contingency plans include coronavirus patients in hotel beds

Ireland's contingency plans to fight the coronavirus if the outbreak becomes significantly worse includes seeking additional bed capacity in hotels, the country's health service provision chief said on Friday. Ireland shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until at least March 29 on Friday and restricted mass gathering to slow the spread of the virus. The number of confirmed cases rose to 90 from 70 on Thursday.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said that while it did not envisage having go to such lengths to boost its capacity, it had spoken to hotel operators about its potential need for beds. The hospitality sector is operating below capacity since the collapse of travel as a result of the global outbreak. "We have very significant offers from the hotel sector and that gives us great contingency," HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid told a news conference.

The new curbs in Ireland sent shoppers rushing to supermarkets for the second straight day despite government pleas not to panic buy and left large parts of Dublin deserted. Daily trips on public transport across the country were down 15-20% in recent days, the National Trasport Authority said. Health officials also urged parents to avoid organising play dates for groups of young children while they are off school, saying the impact of the new restrictions will not be as effective as they need to be if children continue to mix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine to suspend all passenger flights from March 17 -Interfax Ukraine

Ukraine will suspend all passenger flights from March 17, Interfax Ukraine quoted Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov as saying on Friday evening.Ukraine earlier announced that it was banning foreign nationals from entering the country to st...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks bounce back on spending hopes; most markets tank for the week

Stocks across the globe bounced back on Friday but hopes of more central bank stimulus and government spending went only so far and indexes were set to post large weekly drops after days of pandemic-related panic-selling across markets. Vol...

Trump administration: USD 1.3M for fast virus test development

President Donald Trumps administration announced Friday it is awarding USD 1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid COVID-19 tests that could detect whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus within an hour. The Depart...

Canada unveils Can$10 bln stimulus to counter coronavirus

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Friday a Can10 billion USD 750 million stimulus package to help businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemicAt the same time, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz slashed the centra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020