Soccer-Sampdoria, Fiorentina players test positive for coronavirus

  Reuters
  Updated: 14-03-2020 01:22 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 01:22 IST
Four more players at Sampdoria plus one from Fiorentina have tested positive for coronavirus, the two clubs said on Friday, bringing the total number of infected players in Italy's Serie A to seven.

Sampdoria, based in Genoa, said the players -- Norwegian Morten Thorsby, Swede Albin Ekdal, Gambian Omar Colley and Italian Antonino La Gumina and team doctor Amedeo Baldari -- were all doing well. "They are all in good health and in their homes in Genoa," said the club in a statement.

"Sampdoria reiterates that it has immediately applied all the procedures stipulated by the regulations: all club premises are closed, the team, managers and employees potentially involved are in voluntary home isolation," it added. "Everything will go well. Together we will make it. Stay at home."

Thorsby, Ekdal and Colley have all been regulars this season while La Gumina has made one first-team appearance. Sampdoria's last game was on Sunday against Verona who have gone into self-isolation.

Fiorentina said that their Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic had also tested positive. "He is at home and currently does not have any symptoms," said the Florence-based club. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and Sampdoria forward Manolo Gabbiadini tested positive earlier in the week.

Serie A has been suspended until at least April 3 amid a general ban on sporting events in Italy, the European country which has been worst-affected by the coronavirus. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

