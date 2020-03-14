Uruguay announces first four confirmed cases of coronavirus

Uruguay confirmed its first four recorded cases of coronavirus on Friday, the Ministry of Health announced in a tweet.

All four cases were people who had arrived in Uruguay from Milan, Italy between March 3 and March 6, the ministry said, adding that the patients are stable and at their homes.

