Kosovo confirms first coronavirus cases, an Italian and a Kosovar

  • Prishtina
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 03:25 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 02:07 IST
Kosovo reported its first coronavirus cases on Friday, in a 20-year-old Italian woman and a 77-year-old Kosovar man.

"Their condition is stable," Health Minister Arben Vitia said. "We are identifying others that were in contact with the two patients and they are being isolated." Local media said the 20-year-old Italian woman was working for a humanitarian organisation, while the man had also arrived from Italy in the past few days.

"We are closing land borders but not for Kosovo citizens who want to return, and our citizens will be self-quarantined for 15 days. From March 16 all flights will be cancelled," Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in a news conference late on Friday. The government said it would isolate two regions where the first patients were discovered, and close all restaurants and shopping malls. Schools have already been closed since Wednesday.

