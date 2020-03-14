Mauritania confirms first coronavirus case

Mauritania's health ministry confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the West African country in a statement on Friday.

The patient is a European man living in Mauritania who returned to the country's capital Nouakchott on March 9 and had since been in quarantine. His nationality was not specified.

