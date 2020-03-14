Guatemala bans arrivals from U.S., Canada to fight coronavirus spread
Guatemala has extended a ban on arrivals from countries more heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak to include the United States and Canada, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Central American country announced its first case of confirmed coronavirus infection.
